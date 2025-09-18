Google Data Centre, Quantum Valley, Bullet train, and more: Andhra Pradesh CM’s big plans for state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu assured industry leaders that the state remains “accessible to industrialists” and focused on ensuring “ease and speed of doing business,” as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Naidu was speaking at the CII–Global Capability Centre (GCC) Business Summit in Visakhapatnam, where he shared the stage with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and released a CII report.

Andhra Pradesh’s growth vision

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s skilled workforce and strategic potential, Naidu expressed confidence that the state could achieve double-digit growth with the Centre and state governments working under the same party.

The state has launched initiatives such as “One Family–One Entrepreneur” and the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub to nurture entrepreneurship and innovation.

Naidu also announced:

A proposed Hyderabad–Amaravati–Chennai bullet train



Development of Amaravati’s greenfield capital linking Vijayawada and Guntur



A Google Data Centre coming up in Visakhapatnam next month



India’s first Quantum Valley under development



The “Sanjeevani Project” with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for digital health records

He said the government’s “Data Lake” initiative interconnects departments, while citizen services leverage WhatsApp governance and feedback-based ratings to ensure accountability. Praising the Centre’s GST reforms, Naidu called them a “game-changer.”