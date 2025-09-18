Dussehra holidays 2025: Karnataka schools closed for 17 days; check Telangana, Andhra Pradesh schedules HERE

Schools across Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have released their Dussehra 2025 holiday schedules, giving students a much-awaited festive break. The announcement covers government, private, state-board, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) schools.

However, officials have noted that a few institutions may make slight adjustments to their schedules to accommodate internal exams, extra classes, or other school events, as per a report by The Times of India.

In Karnataka, students will enjoy one of the longest breaks this year, with a 17-day holiday from September 20 to October 6, 2025. Classes will resume on October 7. Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) candidates may be called in for special preparatory sessions during this period, given their upcoming board exams. Parents are advised to confirm with schools whether additional classes will be held.

Some CBSE schools in Dakshina Kannada district may reopen a little earlier, around October 3, to keep their academic calendars on track.

In Telangana, schools will close from September 21 to October 3, 2025, giving students a 13-day break, slightly shorter than Karnataka but still a welcome respite before the next term’s workload kicks in.

Andhra Pradesh schools will observe a nine-day Dussehra holiday, from September 24 to October 2, 2025, with classes resuming on October 3.

State education officials across the three states have encouraged schools, students, and parents to make productive use of this time and to stay tuned for any last-minute updates, as some schools may shorten or extend holidays to maintain balance in the academic calendar and accommodate upcoming Diwali and Christmas vacations.