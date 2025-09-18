DU UG admissions 2025: Registration for on-the-spot mop-up round closes TOMORROW

Delhi University (DU) has announced that registration for its on-the-spot mop-up round of undergraduate (UG) admissions will close tomorrow, on September 19, 2025, at 11.59 pm.

This special round, held in physical mode, is meant to fill the remaining vacant seats across various UG programmes, as per a report by NDTV.

No CUET score required

Unlike previous admission rounds, CUET scores will not be considered for this mop-up round. Instead, eligibility will be determined based on Class 12 marks (or equivalent exams) as per the DU Bulletin of Information (UG) 2025.

Only candidates who are already admitted to a DU programme can apply. The mop-up round will also include seat allocation under the Supernumerary Quota for People with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates.

Key dates

Last date to register: September 19, 2025 (11.59 pm)

Seat allocation and admission: Begins September 23, 2025

Interested students must register at ugadmission.uod.ac.in and pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 before September 19.

Documents required

Candidates must carry original documents along with self-attested copies:

Invitation letter printout

CSAS (UG) application form

Class 12 marksheet and certificate

Class 10 marksheet or DOB certificate

Government-issued photo ID (Aadhaar, Passport, etc.)

Reservation/category certificate (if applicable)

Shortlisted students will receive an invitation letter by email with details of the date, time, and venue. Seats will be allotted based on merit and availability.

Candidates must report on the assigned date and pay the admission fee immediately. Failure to do so will result in seat cancellation and reallocation to the next eligible candidate.