Bridging digital skills gap through education

Keeping up with the latest technological advancements and staying updated has become an essential requirement in today’s digital age. While accessing technical tools and gadgets may be easy, acquiring the right education and learning relevant new digital skills has become key. As technology rapidly evolves, it is important that students regardless of gender are equipped to understand and navigate the digital transformation underway.

In line with this, Lakshya Digital, in collaboration with the Nirmaan Organisation, launched the Technology Enablement Initiative, aimed at training young women at the Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet, Hyderabad, Telangana on various digital transformations, reports Shreya Veronica for The New Indian Express.

Upon completion of the course, Prof Subba Rao, Vice Chancellor of Young India Skill University, Telangana, shared insights about the initiative, “There were two batches trained in industry-demanded skill sets as part of a degree course. The students gained hands-on experience, making them employable and ready for the job market. One of the courses focused on e-commerce, and the other on gaming, which is a highly creative and fast-expanding industry. Students who’ve completed the course received placements and internships during their studies, and now they are confidently employed, holding both a degree and a job. The gaming course, in particular, teaches game art and design, helping students become game art specialists, a critical first step in the creative gaming industry. The collaboration with the Government Degree College has been phenomenal,” he explained to The New Indian Express.

Manvendra Shukul, CEO of Lakshya Digital Pvt Ltd, elaborated to The New Indian Express on the motivation behind the initiative, “When the college approached us without knowing how to move forward, and knowing my passion for education, we saw an opportunity to contribute. Although our core business is production and not training, we started an academy 13 years ago to bridge the global competence gap and bring relevant industry skills to India. India has abundant talent, but often not aligned with industry needs. We asked ourselves: How can we help improve this talent pool for the industry’s benefit? When I first heard about the Government Degree College, I was skeptical, but after meeting the Principal and seeing her enthusiasm, I was convinced this was worth supporting. I have long advocated for women in gaming, a segment typically underrepresented because of the perception that it is a ‘men’s industry.’ The reality is that women are far more creative, patient, and consistent in what needs to be done. We need to build an effective, diverse workforce, and this initiative is a step in that direction. Supporting young women in a women’s college as a pilot project seemed like the perfect start.”

Looking ahead, he added, “We plan to expand the programme to other colleges in Hyderabad. We are currently in discussions with several institutions, including Skill University, to develop more training programmes. We have shortlisted four to five colleges and will soon decide which courses to implement next.”