Army, Navy & Air Force education to be merged to form Tri-Services Education Corps

The education branches of the Army, Navy, and Air Force will be integrated to form a single Tri-Services Education Corps, a significant step towards increasing armed forces cooperation. In addition, three Joint Military Stations will be constructed around the country to improve operational efficiency and coordination among the three services.

The service chiefs and commanders made these announcements yesterday, Wednesday, September 17, the final day of the Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC) 2025 in Kolkata, The New Indian Express reports.

“On the final day of the Combined Commanders’ Conference 2025, the decision by all the Chiefs and Commanders to merge the education branches of the three services into a single Tri-Services Education Corps was announced. The decision to establish three Joint Military Stations was also approved,” the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said in a statement.

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, also reviewed the earlier orders issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as well as the timeline for implementing them.

The Armed Forces held the Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC) 2025 in Kolkata, West Bengal, from September 15 to September 17. As the Armed Forces' highest-level platform, the conference brought together senior decision-makers from the Ministry of Defence, and the three services to stimulate strategic and conceptual discourse.

The CCC plays an important role in developing the Armed Forces' future roadmap, improving jointness, driving capabilities development, and assuring alignment with national security goals.