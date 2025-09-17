WBSSC SLST 2025 answer key likely soon: Here’s what candidates should know

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is set to release the answer keys for the School Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025, conducted for assistant teacher recruitment in classes 9 to 12.

According to reports, the answer key for classes 11 and 12 is expected within the next few days, while the key for classes 9 and 10 could be released on September 20, 2025.

Once released, candidates can download the answer keys in PDF format from the WBSSC official website: westbengalssc.com.

Massive turnout after nine-year gap

This year’s SLST marked the exam’s return after nearly a decade and saw a huge response from aspirants.

Classes 11 & 12 exam (September 14): 2,29,497 candidates appeared across 478 centres in government-aided schools.



Classes 9 & 10 exam (September 7): 91 per cent attendance out of 3.19 lakh registered candidates across 636 centres.

Education Minister Bratya Basu confirmed that around 93 per cent of the 2.46 lakh registered candidates for classes 11 and 12 appeared for the test. Interestingly, 31,362 candidates came from outside West Bengal, mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

How to download WBSSC SLST answer key 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer keys once they are uploaded: