WBSSC SLST 2025 answer key likely soon: Here’s what candidates should know

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is set to release the answer keys for the School Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025, conducted for assistant teacher recruitment in classes 9 to 12.
According to reports, the answer key for classes 11 and 12 is expected within the next few days, while the key for classes 9 and 10 could be released on September 20, 2025.
Once released, candidates can download the answer keys in PDF format from the WBSSC official website: westbengalssc.com.
This year’s SLST marked the exam’s return after nearly a decade and saw a huge response from aspirants.
Classes 11 & 12 exam (September 14): 2,29,497 candidates appeared across 478 centres in government-aided schools.
Classes 9 & 10 exam (September 7): 91 per cent attendance out of 3.19 lakh registered candidates across 636 centres.
Education Minister Bratya Basu confirmed that around 93 per cent of the 2.46 lakh registered candidates for classes 11 and 12 appeared for the test. Interestingly, 31,362 candidates came from outside West Bengal, mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer keys once they are uploaded:
Visit westbengalssc.com
Go to the “Latest News” or “Candidate’s Corner” section
Click on the WBSSC SLST Answer Key 2025 link
Select the exam date (September 7 or September 14) and subject
Download the PDF for answer verification and score calculation
With tens of thousands of candidates awaiting the release, the publication of the answer keys is expected to generate heavy online traffic and detailed discussions as aspirants compare their responses and estimate their scores.