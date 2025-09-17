WBSSC releases answer keys for class 9-10 teacher posts, December deadline set

The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) made the preliminary answer keys available on September 17 for the Class 9-10 teacher recruitment examination that took place on September 7.

SSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar announced that aspirants have the opportunity to challenge these model answers, which will undergo expert evaluation. Candidates will be able to review the WBSSC answer sheets following the Durga Puja holidays.

In an official notification issued Tuesday evening, the commission stated that preliminary model answers for all 11 subjects examined on September 7 are now accessible for candidate review on the westbengalssc.com portal.

For the Class 11-12 teacher recruitment examination conducted on September 14, the commission has scheduled the release of answer keys for September 20. Candidates seeking to raise objections will have a five-day window from September 20 to 25, with a fee of Rs 100 required per questioned answer. Valid objections will result in fee refunds.

How to download WBSSC SLST answer key 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer keys once they are uploaded:

1. Visit westbengalssc.com

2. Go to the “Latest News” or “Candidate’s Corner” section

3. Click on the WBSSC SLST Answer Key 2025 link

4. Select the exam date (September 7 or September 14) and subject

5. Download the PDF for answer verification and score calculation

The recruitment drive, which saw approximately 2.91 lakh candidates take the Class 9-10 examinations, is being fast-tracked to meet the Supreme Court's December 31 completion deadline, as confirmed by Chairman Majumdar.