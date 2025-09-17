The journey of CBSE students from ABCs to AI

From introducing AI formally in textbooks to conducting workshops for both teachers and students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been keeping pace with emerging technology.
Classes 1-5: Digital literacy & playful coding
Focus: Introducing children to technology through play, exploration, and creativity.
WHAT STUDENTS LEARN
Basic computer operations
Understanding technology in daily life
Introduction to block-based coding
LEARNING APPROACH
Activity-based projects and interactive exercises
Mini projects and creative tasks
Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023
CLASSES 6-8: CODING & AI AS SKILL SUBJECTS
Focus: Structured skill subjects introducing formal coding and AI concepts.
WHAT STUDENTS LEARN
Basics of AI and its applications
Introduction to data and neural networks
AI ethics and responsible use
LEARNING APPROACH
Hands-on coding and AI projects
Capstone projects solving real-world problems
Assessment focused on creativity and application over rote memorisation
CLASSES 9–12: ADVANCED CODING, AI AND APPLIED TECH
Focus: Advanced programming, AI, data science, and applied technology skills.
WHAT STUDENTS LEARN
Advanced AI and machine learning
Data science and analytics
Programming languages (Python, Java, textbased coding)
LEARNING APPROACH
Project-based and real-world problem-solving
Group challenges simulating industry or research projects
Capstone and portfolio-ready projects