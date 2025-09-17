News

The journey of CBSE students from ABCs to AI

Over the past few years, the way technology is taught in CBSE classrooms has evolved. Here’s a breakdown of the curriculum for Classes 1 to 12.
AI in Indian Classrooms(Pic: EdexLive Desk)
Published on

From introducing AI formally in textbooks to conducting workshops for both teachers and students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been keeping pace with emerging technology.

Classes 1-5: Digital literacy & playful coding

Focus: Introducing children to technology through play, exploration, and creativity.

WHAT STUDENTS LEARN

  • Basic computer operations

  • Understanding technology in daily life

  • Introduction to block-based coding

LEARNING APPROACH

  • Activity-based projects and interactive exercises

  • Mini projects and creative tasks

  • Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023

CLASSES 6-8: CODING & AI AS SKILL SUBJECTS

Focus: Structured skill subjects introducing formal coding and AI concepts.

WHAT STUDENTS LEARN

Basics of AI and its applications

Introduction to data and neural networks

AI ethics and responsible use

LEARNING APPROACH

Hands-on coding and AI projects

Capstone projects solving real-world problems

Assessment focused on creativity and application over rote memorisation

CLASSES 9–12: ADVANCED CODING, AI AND APPLIED TECH

Focus: Advanced programming, AI, data science, and applied technology skills.

WHAT STUDENTS LEARN

Advanced AI and machine learning

Data science and analytics

Programming languages (Python, Java, textbased coding)

LEARNING APPROACH

Project-based and real-world problem-solving

Group challenges simulating industry or research projects

Capstone and portfolio-ready projects

