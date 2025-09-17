TGSRTC opens doors for 1,743 job seekers as TSLPRB announces major recruitment drive

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has announced a significant recruitment opportunity for job aspirants, opening applications for 1,743 positions within the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

The comprehensive recruitment drive includes 1,000 driver positions and 743 shramik posts spanning multiple technical trades. Interested candidates can submit their applications exclusively through the official TSLPRB portal at www.tgprb.in during the application window from October 8 to October 28, 2025.

Salary packages

The notification outlines competitive salary packages for successful candidates. Driver positions offer an attractive pay scale ranging from Rs 20,960 to Rs 60,080, while shramik positions provide compensation between Rs 16,550 and Rs 45,030.

Vacancy distribution

The geographical distribution of vacancies shows Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts leading with the maximum number of driver openings. The shramik category presents diverse opportunities across various technical specialisations, with Mechanic (Diesel/Motor Vehicle) dominating the others with 589 available positions.

Additional technical trades included in the recruitment includes auto electricians, welders, painters, and upholsterers, providing multiple career pathways for skilled workers. The district-wise and cadre-wise breakdown ensures equitable distribution of opportunities across Telangana's administrative regions.

This large-scale recruitment initiative by TGSRTC is to strengthen its workforce and enhance public transportation services across the state. The three-week application period provides ample opportunity for eligible candidates to prepare and submit their applications through the designated online platform.

Job seekers are advised to regularly monitor the official TSLPRB website for detailed eligibility criteria, selection procedures, and additional updates regarding this recruitment process.