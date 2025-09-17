Study in Europe for free with Hungary’s Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship | Check details

Hungary’s Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship offers international students the chance to pursue higher education in Europe without paying tuition fees. Scholars also receive a monthly stipend to support living costs and access to health insurance, making it one of the most comprehensive funding opportunities for studying abroad, as per a report by NDTV.
Who can apply?
The scholarship is open to students from countries that have a bilateral education agreement with Hungary. In India, nominations are facilitated through the Ministry of Education or other authorised organisations.
Applicants must meet the following criteria:
Be a citizen of an eligible partner country
Have the required academic qualification for the chosen programme (for example, a bachelor’s degree for a master’s application)
Be at least 18 years old at the time of admission
Benefits
Full tuition fee waiver for the entire programme duration
Monthly stipend of around HUF 43,700 (approx. Rs 22,000) to help cover living expenses
Health insurance with access to Hungary’s public healthcare services
How to apply
Applications must be submitted through the official portal:
Required documents include:
Motivation letter
Academic transcripts
Proof of language proficiency
Valid passport
Applicants must also register with their country’s designated sending partner.
The scholarship covers studies at over 30 Hungarian universities across a wide range of disciplines. For detailed guidelines, timelines, and eligibility criteria, students should visit the official website.