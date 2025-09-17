SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 admit card released, download now at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the Clerk (Junior Associate) Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website, sbi.co.in , using their registration number and password.

The SBI Clerk prelims exam will be conducted on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025, across multiple centres nationwide.

How to download SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 admit card?

To download, follow these steps:

Visit the official website: sbi.co.in

Click on the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 link

Enter your registration number and password

The admit card PDF will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the hall ticket

The admit card will include the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, and exam centre details.

Exam day guidelines

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID such as Aadhaar, PAN, or Voter ID.

They are advised to arrive at the exam centre well before their reporting time and avoid carrying prohibited items such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, geometry sets, and other electronic gadgets, as these will not be allowed inside the examination hall.

For detailed instructions and updates, candidates should regularly visit the official SBI website.