Rajasthan Police releases constable exam answer key; Check your responses NOW!

The Rajasthan Police Department has officially released the provisional answer key for the Constable Recruitment Exam 2025. The examination was conducted across multiple centers statewide on September 13 and 14, this year.

The provisional answer key is now accessible through the department's official portal at police.rajasthan.gov.in, allowing candidates to cross-verify their responses and calculate their expected scores before the final results are declared.

This recruitment cycle represents one of the most important hiring initiatives by the Rajasthan Police, targeting more than 10,000 vacant positions across the department. The examination followed a standardised OMR format, featuring 150 multiple-choice questions carrying a total weightage of 150 marks. Candidates were allocated a two-hour duration to complete the assessment, with a penalty of 0.25 marks deducted for each incorrect response.

The final cut-off scores for advancing to subsequent recruitment phases will be announced alongside the official results. The examination structure remains uniform across all positions under the Constable Bharti 2025 initiative, ensuring fair assessment standards for all applicants.

Following the provisional answer key release, candidates will have a designated period to submit objections regarding any discrepancies they identify. The department will review all valid concerns before publishing the final answer key.

Steps to access the answer key

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their answers:

Navigate to the official website: police.rajasthan.gov.in Locate and click the "Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025" link on the main page The answer key PDF will load on screen Review the question sets, question numbers, and corresponding correct answers Download the PDF document for future reference

Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in for any new updates and announcements.