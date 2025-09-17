NCERT launches free online courses for Classes 11 and 12 to boost board exam prep

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has rolled out a fresh set of free online courses for Classes 11 and 12, aimed at helping students prepare for their 2026 board exams, as per India Today.

Available on the SWAYAM portal, the initiative covers a wide range of subjects and offers structured, high-quality learning material designed by NCERT faculty. The courses include chapter-wise modules, video lectures, and self-paced assessments to support classroom learning and reach students across India, including those in remote areas.

Key dates and exam schedule

Enrolment opens: September 22, 2025

Enrolment closes: February 20, 2026

Exam registration deadline: March 2, 2026

Exam date: March 3, 2026

Each course will run for 24 weeks, with students receiving a completion certificate from NCERT if they score 60 per cent or above in the final assessment.

Subjects offered

Class 11: Accountancy, Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Physics, Psychology, Sociology



Class 12: Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Economics, English, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Psychology, Sociology



NCERT said the programme is part of its effort to make education more accessible, affordable, and flexible, giving students a chance to revisit difficult topics and strengthen their exam readiness at their own pace.

Interested students and parents can visit the SWAYAM portal for registration links, detailed course structures, and further updates.