Mexico’s first female president champions sovereignty on Independence Day eve

President Claudia Sheinbaum made history as the first female leader to preside over Mexico’s 215th independence celebrations, delivering a resolute message against foreign intervention. Her stance comes amid ongoing pressures from the United States, marking a significant moment in her leadership, reported the Associated Press.

The traditional “Grito” ceremony

On Monday night, September 15, Sheinbaum led the iconic “grito” ceremony from the balcony of the National Palace in Mexico City. This annual tradition, known as the “shout” in English, involves the president ringing a bell to commemorate the call to arms during Mexico’s 1810-1821 fight for independence from Spain. While Independence Day is officially celebrated on September 16, the “grito” has been performed the night before for over a century.

Emphasis on national autonomy

During a military parade on Tuesday, September 16, Sheinbaum reaffirmed Mexico’s independence, declaring, “No foreign power makes decisions for us.” In a speech before her Cabinet and thousands of soldiers, she further emphasised, “no interference is possible in our homeland.” Although she did not directly name the United States, her comments respond to US requests for Mexico to intensify efforts against drug cartels and bolster border security.

Rejection of foreign military presence

Sheinbaum has consistently rejected proposals from US President Donald Trump’s administration to deploy U.S. troops to combat Mexican drug cartels, some of which the US has labelled as terrorist organisations. Her firm stance underscores her commitment to Mexico’s sovereignty.

Proactive measures against cartels

Compared to her predecessor, Sheinbaum’s administration has taken a more aggressive approach to tackling drug cartels, extraditing dozens of cartel figures to US authorities and citing reduced fentanyl seizures at the US border. However, she insists these actions are driven by Mexico’s own interests, not external pressure, stating that they are carried out because “they’re good for Mexico.”

Having taken office in October as Mexico’s first female president, Sheinbaum’s leadership during the independence celebrations marks a historic milestone, blending national pride with a strong assertion of self-determination.