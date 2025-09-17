ICAI reschedules key CA exam papers after weather disruptions in North India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced fresh examination dates for Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final papers in select regions of Punjab and Jammu, following disruptions caused by severe weather conditions earlier this month in these regions.

The revised schedule affects students from nine centers across Punjab - including Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala, and Sangrur - along with Jammu City. Under the new arrangements, the CA Final (Group I) Paper 1 - Financial Reporting will be held on September 24, 2025 while the CA Intermediate (Group I) Paper 1 - Advanced Accounting has been moved to September 25, 2025.

Both examinations will maintain their original 2 pm to 5 pm time slot at the same designated centers that were allotted earlier. Students can use their existing admit cards as there is no requirement to get a new hall tickets for the rescheduled dates.

The institute has emphasised that these new dates will proceed regardless of any public or local holidays that may be declared. Such schedule modifications are uncommon for ICAI, which typically conducts its examinations twice yearly without alterations, making this adjustment a notable exception due to extraordinary circumstances.

Additionally, all CA examinations in Kathmandu have been postponed until September 15 due to ongoing protests in Nepal, with new dates to be announced shortly.

Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official ICAI website at icai.org for any further announcements regarding the revised examination schedule.