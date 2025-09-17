Education sector top target as India sees over 3,200 weekly cyberattacks in August

Organisations in India witnessed 3,237 cyberattacks per week on average in the month of August 2025, with education being the top target, followed by government and consumer goods and services segments, reported Check Point Research, the threat intelligence arm of Check Point, a Tel Aviv-based cybersecurity solutions firm.

According to a report by The Hindu, the education sector was also the most targeted globally, experiencing an average of 4,178 weekly attacks per organisation in August alone, with a 13 per cent year-on-year increase in incidents.

The sector’s ongoing digitisation has created a wider attack surface, and education is traditionally underfunded with fewer cybersecurity defenses, making it an easy target for threat actors.

Construction and engineering, telecommunications, information technology, energy and utilities, financial services, and biotech and pharma were the other Indian businesses most affected by cyber attacks in the last four weeks, according to CheckPoint Research.

The report further said, organisations worldwide faced an average of 1,994 cyber attacks per week (much lower than what India has experienced). Education, telecommunications, government and healthcare and medical services were the most affected global enterprises during this period.

Regionally, Africa reported the highest average volume of cyberattacks, at 3,239 (right ahead of India at 3,237) weekly per organisation, while Asia-Pacific saw 2,877 and Latin America experienced 2,865, all driven by rapid digitisation and uneven investment in cyber resilience.

Europe’s attacks rose by 13 per cent YoY to 1,685 weekly incidents, and North America stood out with a 20 per cent YoY spike to 1,480 weekly attacks, with ransomware fueling the surge. The US alone accounted for 54 per cent of all ransomware cases worldwide.