Education ministry asks schools to screen ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ ahead of PM Modi’s birthday

The Union Ministry of Education has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) to direct affiliated schools to screen the film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ between September 16 and October 2, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

The ministry said the film would “help young learners to reflect on themes of character, service, and responsibility.”

Schools respond

CBSE and NVS forwarded the ministry’s letter to schools, while KVS issued its own directions, asking schools to make “necessary arrangements and get required equipment” for the screening.

However, a Delhi-based CBSE school principal said that mid-term exams would make it difficult to organise screenings immediately.

“Since officials are saying that this is an inspirational movie, we have shared the YouTube link of the film along with the ministry’s letter on class groups for students and parents,” the principal said.

Part of nationwide campaign

The directive coincides with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s announcement that Chalo Jeete Hain will get a special re-release from September 17, PM Modi’s birthday, as part of the Chalo Jeete Hain: Seva Ka Sanman initiative.

Under the initiative, screenings will take place in lakhs of schools and nearly 500 cinema halls, including PVR Inox, Cinepolis, Rajhans, and Miraj, until October 2. “Silent Heroes” of schools and society, including watchmen, cleaning staff, drivers, and peons, will be honoured after screenings, encouraging students to “live not just for themselves but in service of others,” the ministry said.