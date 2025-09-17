DDA announces 745 government jobs for class 10 pass students with pay up to Rs 56,900

The Delhi Development Authority has rolled out a major recruitment campaign targeting job seekers in the national capital, Delhi. The government body has released official notifications calling for online applications to fill 745 Multi-Tasking Staff positions under Group-C category. The application window opens on October 6 through the official web portal dda.gov.in, with candidates having until November 5 to submit their applications.

Position breakdown by category

The recruitment spans across different reservation categories:

General category: 298 positions

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 84 slots

Scheduled Caste (SC): 91 openings

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 63 posts

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 209 vacancies

This MTS recruitment forms part of DDA's broader hiring initiative encompassing 1,732 total positions.

Who is eligible to apply?

Academic requirements: Candidates need a Class 10 certificate or equivalent qualification from any recognised educational board.

Age bracket: Applicants must fall within 18-27 years of age as per the application deadline. Age relaxations extend the upper limit to 30 years for OBC candidates, while SC, ST, and PwD applicants get relaxation up to 32 years.

Assessment framework

The recruitment process follows a dual-stage evaluation:

Stage 1 - Computer-Based Examination: The exam is scheduled tentatively for December 2025 or January 2026, this objective test will cover General Awareness, Reasoning abilities, Numerical skills, and English proficiency.

Stage 2 - Document review: Successful CBT candidates will proceed to document verification, with the final selection list compiled based on combined performance from both assessment phases.