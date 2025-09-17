Bikaner student alleges being forced into Russian army, sent to frontline; family urges govt intervention

A medical student from Bikaner has alleged that he was forced to fight in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The youth, identified as Ajay, son of Mahavir Godara from Arjunsar village in Lunkaransar, had left for Russia in November last year to pursue medical studies. But now he has released a video in which he has made this claim and revealed other details.

In the video, Ajay is seen in military fatigues, stating that he was tricked into joining the Russian army and then sent to the frontline. He says that he had gone abroad in search of education and career opportunities but is now trapped in a life-threatening situation.

Ajay has alleged that him along with other youths were promised three months of training, but instead, within just four days, they were deployed at the border. “We are in Ukraine right now. What they told us is very different from what is happening,” he said.

He further recounted that missiles fired from the Ukrainian side killed one of his four companions, while two others managed to flee.

Ajay claimed that instead of being given kitchen duties, as initially assured, he was pushed into combat zones. According to him, around 15 Indian youths were with him, and four have already lost their lives.

Ajay also named other Indians—Sandeep, Vijay, and Ankit—whose lives are at risk, and he has appealed to the Indian government to intervene urgently.

Following the release of the video, Ajay’s family has sought immediate action from authorities. His brother has already approached Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi. Lunkaransar MLA and state cabinet minister Sumit Godara has also taken up the issue with Meghwal.

Ajay’s father, Mahavir Godara, expressed deep concern, saying, “My son went to Russia on a study visa on 28 November 2024. He was lured into army recruitment with promises of some other job. We have had no contact with him for the past 15 days. I urge the Indian government to bring him back safely.” The family confirmed that they have contacted the Ministry of External Affairs but are yet to receive any firm assurance.

Congress General Secretary Dr Rajendra Mund has written to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, urging him to take immediate steps for Ajay’s rescue.

According to Ajay’s family, several other Indian students, including youths from Haryana, who had gone to Russia for higher studies, are also stuck in similar circumstances. They allege that many of them have also been forced to serve at the frontlines of the conflict.

[ By Rajesh Asnani of The New Indian Express]