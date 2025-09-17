'Bay area kids skip interviews': Microsoft engineer exposes big tech nepotism

A Microsoft software engineer has ignited a heated discussion about nepotism in Silicon Valley after alleging that children of tech executives routinely bypass standard hiring processes. The woman's Instagram video has divided social media users over claims of preferential treatment in the industry.

The New York City-based engineer, whose identity remains undisclosed, made bold allegations in her viral post about hiring practices at major technology companies in the Silicon Valley.

"Corporate nepotism is a thing, especially in the Silicon Valley and I am going to tell you about it," she claimed in the video that is doing rounds on the social media, claiming that individuals lacking proper technical skills secure positions solely through family connections.

According to her allegations, many "Bay Area Kids" – referring to children of tech industry insiders – obtain internships and full-time positions without undergoing rigorous interview processes. When interviews do occur, she claims they are much shorter and not technical than standard procedures.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the engineer specifically pointed to instances where parents in executive or managing director roles allegedly secure positions for their children, questioning whether merit-based hiring truly exists in the sector.

The video has generated polarised responses across social media platforms. Some users validated her claims while others dismissed the allegations as nothing new and that such practices are very common.