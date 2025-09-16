Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces scholarship for Muslim students, inaugurates industrial estates

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, launched a scholarship programme aimed at supporting 2,000 Muslim students annually in pursuing higher education. Each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 through the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board for undergraduate and postgraduate studies, reported The Hindu.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had introduced a new overseas scholarship for Muslim students to pursue postgraduate studies abroad, filling the gap left by the discontinued Padho Pardesh scheme. Under this, ten students will be selected annually to receive up to Rs 36 lakh each, covering tuition, living expenses, visa fees, insurance, and airfare.

Eligible candidates must have a family income below Rs 8 lakh, at least 60 per cent in undergraduate studies, an unconditional admission offer from a top 250 QS-ranked university, and be under 30 years of age. The scheme is also implemented through the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board, with Rs 3.60 crore sanctioned for 2025–26.

Industrial development initiatives

In a separate event, Mr Stalin virtually inaugurated four industrial estates set up by the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) at Kaverirajapuram (Tiruvallur), Muthur (Tirunelveli), Kadambadi (Chengalpattu), and Korukkai (Tiruvarur), developed at a total cost of Rs 67 crore. Additionally, he inaugurated two private estates: a new facility at Maruthadu (Cuddalore) and a renovated estate at Kittampalayam (Coimbatore).

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister led a tribute to the portrait of late freedom fighter SS Ramasamy Padayatchi in Guindy, Chennai, highlighting the state’s recognition of historical contributions.