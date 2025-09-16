Sharavathi pumped storage plant detrimental to endemic lion-tailed macaques: Study

GERUSOPPA (UTTARA KANNADA): A recent study on the protection status of the Lion Tailed Macaque (LTM) in Sharavathi Sanctuary has noted that the proposed Pumped Storage Power Project will be lead to the local extinction of the endemic and endangered species, noted Subhash Chandra NS of The New Indian Express.

In the research paper titled ‘Population trend and management prospect for the Lion Tailed Macaque (LTM) in the Sharavathi LTM Sanctuary', experts from Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, Karnataka Forest Department, and two University labs conducted a systematic study of the 730 LTMs that live in the Sharavathi Sanctuary.

Experts Honnavalli N Kumara, K V Vasanthreddy, Shanthala Kumar, R Ajjaiah, G Praphul, Santanu Mahato, K Santhosh, and C Ravishankar have come to several startling revelations which will setback the KPCL’s bid to construct the power plant.

The experts say that the population of LTMs in Sharavathi Sanctuary is unequal in the North and South portions due to anthropogenic pressure. The total LTM population is 730 individuals, of which the estimated population size is 631 in the North and 89 in the south. Till now, there had been no systematic study done in the South of Sharavathi and few advocated for it.

"A systematic lion-tailed macaque population assessment had not previously done for the south of the Sharavathi River in the sanctuary, thus, population comparisons are not possible. Considering the lacuna in the population monitoring, we mapped the sight records by pooling all the sightings from the earlier studies, unpublished detections, and publications," the researchers said.

The mapping showed that groups are highly isolated, confined to a narrow range of the sanctuary, maybe due to the loss of habitat and poaching in the past.

"Locals here revealed LTM were widely distributed to the south of the Sharavathi River in the Kogar and Kargal forest ranges of the Shimoga division before the construction of the dam for the Sharavathi River," researchers added.

The River Sharavathi at Kargal (Linganamakki reservoir – 1964), submerged a large area of rainforest. Hunting by the settlers who came for the dam construction and local settlers – including Kerala Malabaries, one of the primary causes for the decline in population and isolation of the LTM.

There is a need to conduct a synchronised population survey and to monitor the group composition once in three years, which helps to understand the population, and the efficacy of the management initiatives.

The study points out how the linear intrusion is affecting the habitat. Linear intrusions -- roads, powerlines, water canals and dams divide the forests -- severe impact on the wildlife, and to genetic isolation and population decline. Due to the division of families into nuclear families, the number of isolated houses are increasing.

These places are connected with roads in all directions. Roads, government or private roads, break the canopy. The south of Sharavathi, impacted by loss of habitat and hunting, is showing a slow recovery.

“In such a dismal scenario, if the pumped storage project is implemented, it will further fragment the lion-tailed macaque population, and their population might decline. This will defeat the purpose of the notified protected area.

"Furthermore, the power evacuation is not indicated in the current proposed pumped storage project. If the project is implemented, eventually, there will have to be another proposal to cut down the forest for the power evacuation, which will definitely impact the fauna, including the lion-tailed macaque," the researchers observed.

Lion-tailed macaques generally travel through the higher canopies, but due to habitat degradation they are often forced to seek alternatives such as power lines. Since they are connected to the road network, it appears to be an easy path for the animals, and they die due to electrocution since most of the power lines are not insulated.

The study paper points out about 17 LTMs were electrocuted over the years and has made some suggestions: "We advise, all the existing power lines in the sanctuary or in the entire lion-tailed macaque habitat be insulated; this would, in turn, not only protect them from electrocution but also provide non-lethal canopy bridges for the macaques."

“Artificially connecting canopies is required by installing hanging bridges in the selected crossing points, especially on major highways. This requires scientific planning with a proper understanding of the macaques’ movements,” the paper says.

Mentioning that the Sanctuary has high human density and scattered villages, the study paper mentions that providing roads and electricity to the dwellers is an expensive process and is difficult too.

"The same funds could be given to the people to relocate with government assistance. Some people from very remote locations in the sanctuary have expressed their willingness for the voluntary relocation, and facilitating this would encourage others," the Research mentions.

The study mentions how the primate group size varies, but the population size remains stable. "Since the lion-tailed macaques in the south of the Sharavathi River have undergone a population decline and isolation, any further activities that affect their habitat and isolation of the groups will lead to local extinctions. Thus, such developmental activities should be avoided," it reads.