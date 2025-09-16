No integrated medical course in JIPMER for now

The proposed new integrated medical course combining MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) and BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) at the JIPMER in Puducherry has been put on hold after strong protests by modern medicine practitioners, as reported by Kavita Bajeli-Datt of The New Indian Express.

The proposal, prepared by the Auroville Foundation and announced with great fanfare by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav, on May 27 at the JIPMER campus, offered a five-year degree course with a one-year internship to award the dual degree.

TNIE was the first to write about the new integrated course to be introduced at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER).

After TNIE's story about the new integrated course went viral, JIPMER, in a short statement on September 13, said, “It has come to the notice of JIPMER that there have been media reports regarding the introduction of a dual degree programme integrating MBBS and BAMS at the Institute. The Institute hereby categorically clarifies that there is no move to introduce any such programme at JIPMER as of now.”

According to RTI activist Dr KV Babu, who filed a series of RTIs on the burning issue ever since the minister’s announcement in May, “JIPMER is clearly saying that ‘as of now’ there is no move to introduce any such programme. What about later?”

He said the RTI replies that he has received clearly show that the institute had proposed the integrated course and that the centre was keen to launch it.

“It is very clear from the letter sent from Auroville foundation on January 25, 2024, that the proposal for BAMS/MBBS degree was discussed with the Director/Deputy Director/Dean of JIPMER Puducherry,” he told this paper.

“RTIs also revealed that the Union Health Ministry had sent four communications to the JIPMER director, with the last one on July 10, seeking their comments,” he added.

He pointed out that the Ayush minister, also MOS Health, announced the integrated course at a press conference after inaugurating the renovated Emergency and Trauma Care Centre at JIPMER on May 27, which this paper also reported.

The minister had said that the course is currently at the conceptual stage and that efforts are underway to frame a new syllabus.

“The minister made the statement on May 27 at JIPMER. Then why this denial after three months? JIPMER is clarifying now after the huge hue and cry the news generated,” said the Kerala-based ophthalmologist.

In her January 25 letter last year, Auroville Secretary Dr. Jayanti S Ravi had acknowledged that discussions were held over the previous several months with Dr VK Paul, Member, NITI Aayog; Dr. Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, AYUSH, and others.

Dr Ravi, the former Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, who initiated the course, said, “It is meant to be a bold experiment to allow for synthesis of the ancient and modern in various disciplines and aspects of life. Given this, there will be no place better than Auroville Foundation to start the course to provide an integral approach to healthcare.”

“The curricula are now being fine-tuned for detailed integration of the two streams of science,” said the letter, which was shared with Dr Babu on August 22 by the Union Health Ministry following his RTI.

After the statement that “there is no move to introduce the dual degree programme at JIPMER as of now,” the Indian Medical Association (IMA), representing over four lakh medical practitioners, announced it as a “big win.”

“Indian Medical Association strongly opposed the government’s move to introduce MBBS–BAMS integrated course, warning it would endanger healthcare and patient rights,” a statement said.

IMA said they had written a letter to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, categorically demanding withdrawal of the proposal. “JIPMER has officially clarified that no such dual-degree programme is being introduced. This is a major win for IMA’s advocacy and scientific, ethical medical practice.”

On August 28, IMA had issued a statement, condemning the move to mix different systems of medicine unscientifically and demanded that the government withdraw the “regressive proposal” in the best interest of the people's health.