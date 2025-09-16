New freedom for Bengaluru's sloth bear who got India's first wildlife prosthetic limb

Vasikaran, affectionately known as Vasi, a male sloth bear at the Bannerghatta Bear and Rescue Centre in Bengaluru, now moves freely among rocks and bushes at Bannerghatta Biological Park. Fitted with a custom-made prosthetic leg in January, Vasi has overcome the pain and limitations of living with only three legs, regaining a sense of freedom and comfort.



Rescue and recovery

Vasi was rescued approximately three years ago in Tumakuru after being caught in a snare trap, which resulted in the loss of his hind limb. Despite adapting to his environment by hobbling on three legs, the injury posed ongoing challenges.



Following extensive procedures, Vasi received a prosthetic limb designed to support his natural behaviors, including digging, climbing, and foraging.



Innovative prosthetic design

The prosthetic was crafted by renowned prosthetics expert Derrick Campana, known as the ‘Wizard of Paws,’ in collaboration with Wildlife SOS.



Campana created a durable mold tailored to Vasi’s needs over a three-day process involving careful molding, testing, and adjustments. “Every animal I work with teaches me something new, but Vasi’s case was extraordinary. Designing a prosthetic for a sloth bear was a challenge unlike any other. Seeing him take those first steps made every effort worthwhile,” Campana said.



Medical milestone

This marks the first time in India that a wild sloth bear has been fitted with an artificial limb, a procedure previously successful for pet dogs and captive elephants. Dr Arun A. Shah, senior veterinary officer at Wildlife SOS, talking about its significance said, “We were always concerned about the long-term strain on Vasi’s joints and spine from walking on three legs. This prosthetic is a medical milestone, it doesn’t just restore his gait but also safeguards his future.”



Collaborative effort for animal welfare

The project underscores the power of combining science, innovation, and compassion. “The collaboration highlights how science, innovation and care can come together for animal welfare. Vasi’s prosthetic is an example of specialised solutions that bring dignity and comfort to rescued wildlife,” said AV Surya Sen, Executive Director of Bannerghatta Biological Park.



The successful fitting of Vasi’s prosthetic represents a global milestone in prosthetics and biomechanics. However, Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, highlighted its broader implications: “It also highlights the dangers of poaching and the urgent need to protect sloth bears in India.”