Mental health programme in Coimbatore assists 2,400 people in two years

COIMBATORE: More than 2,400 people have overcome suicidal thoughts in the past two years, through mental health counselling, through the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP), under the district health department, reported R Kirubakaran of The New Indian Express.

Dr M Helena Selvakodi, a psychiatrist with the programme, said that they have been receiving 150 calls on average every month. About 120 people take part in the recovery programme, while the rest hesitate to communicate with us.

She emphasised that their primary focus is on public mental health. The DMHP offers counselling services and awareness to the community. In addition to suicide prevention, their efforts also include anti-drug initiatives, de-addiction sessions, counselling Pocso victims, and outreach to specific communities, such as tribals, working professionals, transgenders, and patients of the Emergency Care and Recovery Centre, to facilitate treatment for those in need by admitting them to Pollachi, Mettupalayam government hospitals and Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Dr Helena highlighted that suicide prevention is a critical aspect, as individuals in crisis require immediate mental health support. This year, the DMHP has provided timely counselling to over 2,400 people in the district.

"We have a dedicated helpline 96556 51411 for those experiencing mental distress or suicidal thoughts. We offer immediate counselling so that they can recover from their trauma," she added. She also noted that suicidal thoughts are predominantly seen among adolescents and young adults.

"As per our assessment, the age group between 15 and 29 are most vulnerable to suicidal thoughts, with males being the most affected. It could be influenced by intoxication, personality issues and a lack of supportive parenting. Shockingly, this year we have noticed a surge of female patients," she said.

While CMCH has a specialised department for mental health, other government hospitals and block primary health centres are under the DMHP. The team consists of two psychiatrists, one psychologist, a psychiatric social worker, a multipurpose worker, and a data entry operator.