India’s modern engineering marvels

From the snow-covered peaks of the Himalayas to the busy streets of Mumbai, India has seen the rise of several modern engineering marvels over the years.
These projects, built in some of the most challenging terrains and conditions, stand as shining examples of human ingenuity and technological progress.
One such achievement is the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh. At 9.02 km long and located beneath the Rohtang Pass, it holds the title of the World’s longest Highway Tunnel above 10,000 feet. De signed to withstand freezing temperatures and extreme conditions, the tunnel has cut travel time between Manali and Sarchuby nearly five hours and ensures year-round connectivity for the Lahaul Spiti region.
In Mumbai, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link is a symbol of urban progress. This 5.6 km cable-stayed bridge connects the suburbs of Bandra and Worli, easing traffic congestion and reducing travel time significantly. Built to withstand earthquakes up to magnitude 7.0, it also showcases world class architectural design.
Another remarkable project is the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir.
Currently the world’s highest railway bridge, it is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link. Built to endure harsh weather, high winds, and seismic activity, it is expected to enhance connectivity to the region once fully operational.
In Hyderabad, the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, inaugurated in 2019, spans across Durgam Cheruvu Lake.
It features a single pylon and a 233.8 metre span, making it one of the longest cable-stayed bridges of its kind. Though a popular tourist spot, heavy footfall has prompted local police to impose a `2,000 fine for stop ping vehicles to take pictures.
The Statue of Unity, built near the Narmada River in Gujarat, is another engineering feat. Standing at 182 metres, it is the tallest statue in the world and was completed by Larsen & Toubro in 2018 to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
The newly inaugurated Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu is India’s first vertical-lift railway sea bridge, replacing the century-old structure. At 2.07 km long, it improves connectivity to Rameswaram Island.
The Dhola-Sadiya Bridge in Assam, officially named Bhupen Hazarika Setu, is India’s longest water bridge at 9.15 km. It boosts regional connectivity and strengthens defence logistics near the Arunachal Pradesh border.