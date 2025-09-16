HBSE releases admit cards for D.El.Ed and HOS September 2025 exams

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani, has released admit cards for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) and Haryana Open School (HOS) Secondary and Senior Secondary examinations for the September 2025 session.

Registered candidates, including regular, reappear, compartment, improvement, and additional subject examinees, can now download their hall tickets from the official website at bseh.org.in.

Exam schedule and coverage

The examinations are scheduled from September 25 to October 21, 2025, in the afternoon shift from 2 pm onwards at designated centres across Haryana. They cover D.El.Ed trainees (first and second year) and HOS Secondary and Senior Secondary students appearing for all categories of exams. Subject-wise date sheets are available on the HBSE website.

Here’s how to download admit card

Visit the official website: Go to bseh.org.in .

Find the admit card link: On the homepage, click the relevant link: Download Admit Card for D.El.Ed September 2025 or Download Admit Card for Secondary/Senior Secondary (HOS) September 2025

Enter details: Provide your roll number, registration number, or name as required.

Submit information: Click on the submit/generate button to access your admit card.

Download & print: Once displayed, download the admit card and take a printed copy for the examination.

Important instructions

Students must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID. Personal details such as name, photograph, roll number, subject codes, and exam centre should be verified immediately. Any discrepancies should be reported to school authorities or HBSE without delay. The admit card also serves as official identification inside the examination hall; candidates without it will not be permitted to appear.