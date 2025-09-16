DUSU polls: Pilot leads NSUI’s campaign

In a bid to energise the student electorate and reclaim its hold over Delhi University’s political landscape, the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) is making a powerful pitch for change—led from the front by senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot, reported Ifrah Mufti of The New Indian Express.

With just days to go before the Delhi University Students’ Union elections, NSUI is banking on the credibility and appeal of young leadership to sway student sentiment, positioning itself as the voice of real campus issues.

On Monday, Pilot, a youth icon within the Congress party and a former student leader himself, hit the ground running in DU’s North Campus.

Accompanied by NSUI national president Varun Choudhary and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, he visited key colleges including Miranda House, Campus Law Centre, and Hindu College to rally support for the NSUI panel.

The high-voltage campaign momentarily turned tense outside Hindu College, where NSUI and rival ABVP supporters came face-to-face, exchanging slogans before security intervened.

Pilot used the opportunity to strike a chord with the students, stating, “Delhi University is not just any campus—it’s the heartbeat of student politics in India. The youth here are aware, vocal, and ready for a shift. Our candidates reflect their aspirations and our ideology promises that change.”

He added, “Our candidates will win with a majority. The government, whether it’s Delhi or the central government, is responsible for creating such a negative environment today, be it unemployment or any other issue. Hence this election is important.”