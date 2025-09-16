CM Yogi directs review of SC order making TET compulsory for serving teachers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, September 15, directed the Basic Education Department to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order that made the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for in-service teachers, reported PTI.

Review petition move

In a post on X, the Chief Minister’s office wrote: “The Basic Education Department has been instructed by the CM to file a revision against the Hon'ble Supreme Court order mandating TET for serving teachers.”

The post further said, “The state's teachers are experienced and have been provided training from time to time by the government. Ignoring their qualifications and years of service is not justified.”

SC ruling on TET

The TET is a qualifying examination mandated by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for recruitment of teachers in primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) schools across India. It is conducted by both the Central and state governments, with the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and separate State TETs held by individual states.

Recently, the Supreme Court ruled that even serving teachers who do not hold TET qualifications must clear the exam to continue in service. The judgment emphasised that TET is the minimum standard to ensure quality in school education, and exemptions based on experience alone cannot be granted.