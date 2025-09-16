CA Final, Inter Paper 1 exams in Jammu & Punjab to be held on Sept 24 & 25 | Check revised schedule

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the revised schedule for the CA Final and Intermediate (Inter) examinations that were postponed earlier this month due to heavy rains, and flood-like conditions in parts of Jammu and Punjab.

The rescheduling applies specifically to candidates in Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur (all in Punjab) and Jammu City, as reported by Times Now.

Revised dates

Final Examination (Group I) Paper – 1 (Financial Reporting)





Previous date: September 3, 2025 (Wednesday)



Revised date: September 24, 2025 (Wednesday)





Intermediate Examination (Group I) Paper – 1 (Advanced Accounting)





Previous date: September 4, 2025 (Thursday)



Revised date: September 25, 2025 (Thursday)







Both exams will be conducted at the same centres and during the same time slot (2 pm – 5 pm IST). ICAI clarified that admit cards already issued will remain valid for the revised dates.any State Government / Local Holiday,” ICAI stated in inotice.