Air Force Agniveer Vayu City Slip 2025 released | Check exam city, date

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the Agniveer Vayu City Intimation Slip 2025 for the upcoming recruitment exam.

The Agniveer Vayu exam is scheduled to be held on September 25, 2025.

The city slip allows candidates to check their exam city and date ahead of time so they can plan their travel and stay. Candidates must carefully verify all personal details mentioned on the slip, including name, date of birth, gender, Aadhaar number, photograph, and signature.

It is important to note that the city slip is not valid for entry on exam day. The Agniveer Vayu Admit Card 2025 will be released separately, about 24 to 48 hours before the exam.

The Agniveer Vayu 2025 recruitment is being conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) under the 02/2026 cycle.

Candidates can check all details and updates on the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

How to download the city intimation slip?