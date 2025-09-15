“There is no move to introduce any such programme…”; JIPMER refutes reports on MBBS-BAMS dual degree

Amid speculations and protests by allopathic doctors, the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has clarified that there are no plans to introduce an Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery - Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (MBBS-BAMS) integrated course at the institute.

In a press release dated September 13, 2025, JIPMER stated, “The Institute hereby categorically clarifies that there is no move to introduce any such programme at JIPMER as of now. The Institute urges the media and general public to rely solely on official communication for accurate and authentic information from JIPMER.”

Background and controversy

The announcement of India’s first integrated MBBS-BAMS course at JIPMER was made by the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav, on May 27, 2025. The proposal originated from the Auroville Foundation in January 2024, with JIPMER and Ayurvedic universities preparing a draft curriculum.

However, statutory bodies like the National Medical Commission (NMC), Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), and National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) were not involved, reported Medical Dialogues.

Responses and Concerns

Dr KV Babu, who filed Right to Information (RTI) queries, expressed concern that external agencies drove the proposal without statutory oversight.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) also opposed the integration, stating, “JIPMER would no longer remain an institute of national importance if such an unscientific step is taken,” emphasising the need to preserve the purity of each medical system.

JIPMER confirmed that records or communications regarding the proposal were unavailable, citing Section 2(f) of the RTI Act, 2005.