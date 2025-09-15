Study in UK: Scholarship opportunity by the British Council! DETAILS here

The British Council has announced a major scholarship opportunity calling on the United Kingdom (UK) higher education institutions to deliver online master's degrees in English language teaching (ELT), offering grants of up to £15,000 (approx. 17,00,000 INR) per scholarship.

Funding and scholarship

Under the English and School Education grants program, two UK universities will each receive funding to support ten scholars, totalling twenty scholarships across Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Kenya, and Turkey.

The part-time online program spans two years, beginning September/October 2026, and includes a unique two-week study visit to the host institution.

The master's degree must provide comprehensive coverage of English language teaching methodologies, with a required focus on teacher development and education.

It may also include specialisations like teaching in low-resource settings, addressing diverse learner requirements, utilising accessible technologies, and exploring multilingual approaches.

Scholarship coverage

Full scholarship coverage includes tuition fees, IELTS exam costs, return economy flight travel, UK accommodation during the study visit, visa fees, National Health Service (NHS) charges, insurance, and a living stipend for the two-week period based on UKRI 2026/27 rates.

The program seeks to develop English teaching expertise that scholars will apply to advance educational standards in their home countries.

Application timeline:

Questions deadline: September 28, 2025 (23:59 UK)

Information session: September 30, 2025 (11:00-11:50 UK)

Submission deadline: November 2, 2025 (23:59 UK)

Results date: November 19, 2025

Universities can apply via the grant platform with supporting documentation available online. For queries, contact ese.grants@britishcouncil.org.