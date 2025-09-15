RRB NTPC answer key 2025 released; direct link here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link to download the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate answer key for Computer Based Test (CBT) 1. The exam was held between August 7 and September 9, 2025, across multiple shifts. The link went live on September 15, 2025 at 4.00 pm on rrb.digialm.com and regional RRB websites.

Candidates can now check their provisional answer key, response sheet and question paper using their registration number and date of birth. The key helps candidates calculate estimated marks before the result. The official marking scheme awards 1 mark for each correct response and deducts ⅓ mark for incorrect answers.

Objections and fee

The objection window is open until September 20, 2025 at 11.55 pm. Candidates may raise objections by paying Rs 50 per question, refundable if valid, reported Jagran Josh.

Here’s how to download

Visit your regional RRB portal (such as rrbcdg.gov.in , rrbchennai.gov.in ) or the RRB DigiLMS portal.

On the homepage, click on the link titled “CEN-06/2024 (NTPC-UG) – Tentative CBT 1 Answer Key & Response Sheet.”

Log in using your registration number and date of birth.

The provisional answer key will show the question IDs, your responses, and the correct answers. Download the PDF for reference.

To estimate your score, add 1 mark for every correct response and deduct ⅓ mark for each incorrect response as per the official scheme.

After reviewing objections, RRB will release the final answer key, followed by the CBT 1 result.

Candidates are advised to keep tabs on the official website for more updates and information.