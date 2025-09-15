Prestigious Reach Oxford Scholarship 2026 is now open for applicants!

The Reach Oxford Scholarship 2026 is now open to outstanding international students from low-income and developing nations, offering them the opportunity to pursue their academic dreams at one of the world's most prestigious universities.

Full range financial benefits covered

The scholarship, previously known as the Oxford Student Scholarship, provides comprehensive financial coverage that removes all monetary barriers to Oxford education. It covers full tuition fee, complete college fees, substantial living allowances, and annual to and from flights between the United Kingdom (UK), and their home countries. This holistic support package ensures students can focus entirely on their academic pursuits without financial concerns.

The program specifically targets talented individuals from developing nations who face significant obstacles in accessing higher education due to political instability, economic hardship, or inadequate educational infrastructure in their home countries.

Oxford's commitment to global accessibility and academic diversity drives this initiative, ensuring that intellectual merit rather than financial capacity determines educational opportunities.

Highly competitive

However, securing this scholarship is extremely competitive, with only two to three awards distributed annually across all eligible applicants worldwide. The rigorous selection process reflects the program's exclusivity and high standards.

More details

Prospective candidates must navigate a two-stage application process.

First, they must secure undergraduate admission to Oxford University through the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) by the October 15, 2025, deadline. Only after receiving an admission offer can students proceed to apply for the scholarship itself.

The scholarship application window opens in January 2026 for admitted students, closes in early February, and successful candidates are announced in May.

The scholarship covers all academic disciplines offered at Oxford, with medicine being the exception. This broad scope allows students from diverse academic backgrounds to benefit from the program.