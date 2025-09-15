PM Modi to roll out nationwide women’s health campaign — Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan on September 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan on September 17, a nationwide health and nutrition initiative led jointly by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Women and Child Development, reported Hindustan Times.

Focus on women’s health and nutrition

The health ministry will anchor preventive, promotive, and curative services through health camps and facilities, while the women and child development ministry will mobilise women and adolescent girls via Anganwadi centres, integrate Poshan Maah activities, and lead large-scale nutrition counselling and recipe demonstrations.

According to the government, the campaign will prioritise anaemia prevention, balanced diets, and menstrual hygiene, addressing women’s and adolescent girls’ needs in a convergent manner.

Scale and outreach

Organised from September 17 to October 2 at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, community health centres, district hospitals, and other facilities, the campaign will feature at least 100,000 health camps — the largest outreach of its kind. Specialist services in gynaecology, paediatrics, ENT (ear, nose, throat), dermatology, psychiatry, dental, and eye care will be mobilised through government and private institutions.

Health Minister J P Nadda said on X that the purpose of the initiative is to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across India, ensuring better access, quality care, and awareness.

Community mobilisation will be led by ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists), ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives), Anganwadi workers, self-help groups, panchayati raj institutions, urban local bodies, and volunteers.