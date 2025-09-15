News

Last chance: Google Gemini’s free AI Pro subscription for students ends TODAY!

The subscription gives students free access to its Rs 19,500 AI Pro plan for one year; here’s all you need to know
Google Gemini’s free AI Pro subscription for students ends today
Google Gemini’s free AI Pro subscription for students ends today(Representational Img: techeela.com)
Published on

College students across India have just one last chance to grab Google’s advanced artificial intelligence toolkit for free; the offer closes today, September 15, 2025. The tech giant is giving away a complimentary one-year subscription to its AI Pro plan, normally priced at Rs 19,500 per year.

The package includes powerful resources such as Gemini 2.5 Pro for deep text analysis, Veo 3 for video generation, and smart upgrades to everyday tools like Gmail and Docs. A generous 2TB of cloud storage is also bundled in to support heavy academic and creative workloads.

Google says students can use the plan for a wide range of tasks, from analysing 1,500-page textbooks to refining resumes or fuelling creative projects. To qualify, students must be 18 years or older, enrolled in an accredited Indian institution, and sign up using a personal Google Account.

The tech giant has cautioned that the subscription will auto-renew at standard rates after the first year unless cancelled manually. A valid payment method is required for account setup, though no charge applies during the free year.

Here’s how to claim the offer

  • Visit the official Google Gemini page for students: gemini.google/students/?gl=IN

  • Click on Get offer and begin the process.

  • Verify eligibility: enter your details, institution’s name, and Google account.

  • Upload proof of enrollment (student ID, tuition receipt, or class schedule).

  • Authenticate through your institution’s portal or SheerID, if prompted.

  • Provide payment details (no charges for the free year, required for renewal).

  • Once verified — usually within 30 minutes — the Gemini AI Pro plan is activated for one year.

This initiative reflects Google’s push to integrate AI into academic journeys, giving students access to premium tools at a crucial stage in their education.

Artificial Intelligence
Gemini
Gemini 2.5
Gemini Google AI Pro free subscription

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com