Last chance: Google Gemini’s free AI Pro subscription for students ends TODAY!

College students across India have just one last chance to grab Google’s advanced artificial intelligence toolkit for free; the offer closes today, September 15, 2025. The tech giant is giving away a complimentary one-year subscription to its AI Pro plan, normally priced at Rs 19,500 per year.

The package includes powerful resources such as Gemini 2.5 Pro for deep text analysis, Veo 3 for video generation, and smart upgrades to everyday tools like Gmail and Docs. A generous 2TB of cloud storage is also bundled in to support heavy academic and creative workloads.

Google says students can use the plan for a wide range of tasks, from analysing 1,500-page textbooks to refining resumes or fuelling creative projects. To qualify, students must be 18 years or older, enrolled in an accredited Indian institution, and sign up using a personal Google Account.

The tech giant has cautioned that the subscription will auto-renew at standard rates after the first year unless cancelled manually. A valid payment method is required for account setup, though no charge applies during the free year.

Here’s how to claim the offer

Visit the official Google Gemini page for students: gemini.google/students/?gl=IN

Click on Get offer and begin the process.

Verify eligibility: enter your details, institution’s name, and Google account.

Upload proof of enrollment (student ID, tuition receipt, or class schedule).

Authenticate through your institution’s portal or SheerID, if prompted.

Provide payment details (no charges for the free year, required for renewal).

Once verified — usually within 30 minutes — the Gemini AI Pro plan is activated for one year.

This initiative reflects Google’s push to integrate AI into academic journeys, giving students access to premium tools at a crucial stage in their education.