Last chance for tax filing today: No more extensions, confirms Income Tax Department

The Income Tax Department has put an end to all the speculation about any further extensions to the Income Tax Returns (ITR) filing deadline. It confirmed that today, Monday, September 15, 2025, remains the absolute final date for submitting tax returns, according to the report by The Hindu.

The official clarification came after a large number of misleading posts on social media suggested the deadline had been pushed to September 30, prompting the department to issue a strong statement on Sunday, September 14, 2025. The I-T department emphasised that such claims were completely false and urged citizens to trust only official communications from their verified social media handle @IncomeTaxIndia.

The post read out as "A fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025. The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025."

The original July 31 deadline had already been given an extension to September 15, but the department made it clear that this would be the last opportunity for taxpayers to file their returns for Assessment Year 2025-26 without facing penalties.

Assistance and customer helplines

To support taxpayers, the Income Tax Department has a functional round-the-clock assistance through multiple channels, including calls, live chat services, WebEx sessions, and social media platforms like X (Formerly Twitter).

Milestone achieved

The department shared that over 6 crore ITRs had already been filed for the Assessment Year 2025-26, crediting both individual taxpayers and tax professionals for this impressive milestone.

The department said in the post on X, "Thank you taxpayers & tax professionals for helping us reach the milestone of 6 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) as of now and still counting. We urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2025-26, to file at the earliest to avoid last minute rush. Let's continue this momentum!"

With the deadline now on September 15, 2025, taxpayers who miss today's deadline will face additional penalties and interest charges on their tax payments.