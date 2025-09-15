Karnataka: KSEAB class 10 students gear up for midterm exams

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the schedule for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Class 10 mid-term examinations for the 2025-26 academic session, according to a report by The Economic Times, on September 13.

The examinations will span six days, beginning September 12 and wrapping up on September 18, 2025. All affiliated institutions, including government, aided, and private schools, will participate in the assessment process.

The board has confirmed that all papers will be conducted through the traditional pen-and-paper format. The examination schedule starts with First Language on September 12, English on September 15, and concludes with Social Science on September 18.

KSEAB emphasised that these mid-term assessments serve as a vital component of internal evaluation for Class 10 students and provide essential preparation for the final SSLC board examinations.

Complete examination schedule

September 12, 2025: First Language

September 13, 2025: Second Language

September 15, 2025: English

September 16, 2025: Mathematics

September 17, 2025: Science

September 18, 2025: Social Science

The general examination timing has been set from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, though students are advised to verify specific timings with their individual schools.

Access the official schedule

Students can obtain the official examination timetable through the KSEAB portal at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The timetable is available in the "Latest News/Circulars" section under the heading "SSLC Mid-Term Exam Time Table 2025-26" for PDF download.

Preparation guidelines

The board suggests students develop structured study schedules, ensuring adequate time for all the subjects. Additionally, practicing previous examination papers within the time limits and concentrating on difficult topics are recommended strategies.

Students are also advised to maintain balanced routines with proper rest periods, nutritional meals, and sufficient sleep during the preparation phase.