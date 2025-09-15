India to lead Green Hydrogen innovation, boost jobs and exports: Shripad Naik

India is aiming to position itself not just as a consumer but as an innovation and manufacturing hub for green hydrogen technologies, creating high-value jobs through dedicated initiatives, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said at an industry conference.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Naik stated: “Through the National Green Hydrogen Mission launched by the Prime Minister, we are laying the foundation for India to emerge not just as a consumer but as a global hub of innovation, manufacturing and deployment in hydrogen technologies”.

He added that the mission would reduce import dependence, generate high-value jobs, and establish India as a key exporter in the emerging global hydrogen economy.

Investments, jobs and R&D efforts

By 2030, India expects the green hydrogen sector to attract more than Rs 8 lakh crore in investments, creating an estimated 6 lakh jobs. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has supported over 200 research and development projects in renewable energy, fuel cells, hydrogen, and storage technologies.

In January 2023, the Cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, targeting 5 million metric tonnes of annual production by 2030.

Ecosystem for innovation

Naik emphasised the importance of translating research into commercial solutions. “The journey from research to commercialisation requires patience, perseverance and precision. But with the ecosystem we are building… I am confident that India will not only meet these challenges but transform them into opportunities,” he said.

The mission is also expected to cut fossil fuel imports by Rs 1 lakh crore cumulatively by 2030, supporting India’s Net Zero 2070 ambition.