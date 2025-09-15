From village boy to ‘Sir’ Visvesvaraya: The Remarkable journey of India's engineering legend

Every year on September 15, India celebrates Engineer's Day to honour the extraordinary legacy of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of the nation's most brilliant engineering minds, whose contributions continue to inspire generations of engineers and nation-builders.

The legend was born

Born on September 15, 1861, in the small village of Muddenahalli in the erstwhile Mysore state (now Karnataka), Visvesvaraya rose from humble beginnings to become a distinguished civil engineer, scholar, and statesman.

He became the 19th Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1918, where his visionary reforms and development initiatives earned him the prestigious title of 'Father of Modern Mysore State.'

Visvesvaraya's engineering skills caught the attention of the British Crown when King George V conferred upon him the title of 'Sir' in 1915. This historic knighthood recognised his outstanding contributions to engineering, particularly his work as chief engineer on the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysore, and his innovative design of Hyderabad's flood protection system, which demonstrated his exceptional skills in water management and urban planning.

A legacy of innovation

Beyond large-scale infrastructure projects, Sir MV's engineering genius was evident in his invention and patenting of automatic weir floodgates, first installed at Pune's Khadakwasla reservoir in 1903.

His diverse career included significant work with the Public Works Department in Bombay, where he contributed to road construction, public building maintenance, and strategic town planning.

The nation further recognised his contributions in 1955 when the Government of India bestowed upon him the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, cementing his status as a national treasure.

The World Engineering Day

While India celebrates Engineer's Day on September 15 in honour of Sir MV, the world observes UNESCO-recognised World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development on March 4.

The 2025 theme, 'Engineering solutions for a sustainable world', emphasises the crucial role engineers play in advancing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals while ensuring environmental balance and long-term sustainability.