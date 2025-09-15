Delhi University student election: Manifestos announce everything from free WiFi to menstrual leave

The upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections have witnessed major student organisations announcing ambitious manifestos packed with welfare promises ranging from subsidised metro passes to menstrual leave policies, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The three primary contenders: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI)- All India Students Association (AISA) alliance have centered their campaigns around student-centric issues including affordable education, campus safety, and hostel accessibility.

Polling is scheduled for Thursday, September 18, with results expected the following day.

ABVP promises

The ruling ABVP student faction has positioned itself as the welfare champion, promising subsidised metro passes, free campus WiFi, health insurance subsidies, accessibility audits, and expanded hostel infrastructure.

National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki emphasised that their manifesto addresses "real issues faced by students" while presidential candidate Aryan Maan highlighted plans for improved sports facilities and campus accessibility.

Women's safety features prominently across all manifestos. ABVP's Joint Secretary candidate Deepika Jha outlined the organisation's plan, “Our priorities include establishing women’s hostels in every college, installing pink booths, providing sanitary pad vending machines, appointing permanent gynaecologists, and introducing scholarships for transgender students.”

NSUI’s Rahul Gandhi guidebook

The Congress-affiliated NSUI has borrowed from Rahul Gandhi's political guidebook, promising to establish a "Mohabbat Ki Dukan" (shop of love) at Delhi University. National President Varun Choudhary expressed confidence in a complete victory while outlining promises to scrap Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA)-linked fee increases, provide 12 days of menstrual leave per semester, roll back the National Education Policy 2020, and upgrade hostels and classrooms.

NSUI's "Her Manifesto" specifically targets women's empowerment with zero-tolerance policies for harassment, legal aid cells, increased female security personnel, and medical-counseling centers across colleges.

The authentic voice of SFI-AISA alliance

The left alliance of SFI and AISA has branded itself as the authentic voice of student politics. Their candidates, Anjali, Sohan, Abhinandana, and Abhishek, have promised to resist fee hikes, establish elected Internal Complaints Committees, create gender sensitisation cells, and implement menstrual leave policies. The alliance also demands inclusion of prominent women's colleges like Lady Shri Ram, Gargi, and Daulat Ram in the student union structure.

The left coalition has criticised both NSUI and ABVP for alleged money-muscle power tactics, positioning themselves as the sincere alternative for student welfare.

ASAP out of the elections

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party's student wing, All Students Action Party (ASAP), has opted out of this year's contest. Member Ishwar Chand explained, “We are focusing on building the party together, bringing up units in every college, and making our presence stronger by voicing student concerns. We will fight next year if our base is stronger.”

The election outcome will determine which organisation's vision for Delhi University's future resonates most with the student body, as all three major players compete to establish their dominance in one of India's most prestigious university systems.