Commonwealth shared scholarships now accepting applications for Master's programs in UK

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) in the United Kingdom has launched its application process for the Commonwealth Shared Scholarships programme, providing financial support for Master's degree candidates from developing Commonwealth countries.

According to a Times Now Education report, this initiative targets talented students from low-and middle-income nations who lack the financial resources to pursue higher education in the UK independently.

Which countries can apply?

Students from a wide range of Commonwealth nations are eligible to participate in this programme.

The list includes major countries such as India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Belize, Botswana, Cameroon, Dominica, Eswatini, Fiji, Gabon, Ghana, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Kenya, Kiribati, Lesotho, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Montserrat, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, Nigeria, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, South Africa, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda, Saint Helena, Saint Lucia, Tanzania, The Gambia, Togo, Tonga, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, and Zambia.

Key requirements for candidates

To qualify for these scholarships, applicants must meet several specific conditions:

· Candidates need to hold citizenship or refugee status in an eligible Commonwealth country and maintain permanent residency there.

· They must be prepared to commence their studies in the UK by September 2025.

· Academic qualifications require either a first degree with upper second-class (2:1) honours or a lower second-class degree supplemented by relevant postgraduate credentials.

· Limited exposure to high-income countries – applicants must not have studied or worked in such nations for more than one year.

· Additionally, they must demonstrate genuine financial need and confirm their inability to fund UK studies without scholarship assistance.

Complete submission of all required documentation within specified deadlines is mandatory for application consideration.

Important programme details

These scholarships typically support one-year Master's programmes and provide comprehensive coverage including full tuition fees, international airfare, and living expenses.

The selection process involves initial screening by participating universities, followed by final approval from the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission.

Prospective applicants should thoroughly research available courses and participating institutions before applying. A strong application should emphasise academic excellence and present a clear plan for creating developmental impact in their home countries.

Course-specific funding structure

The Commonwealth Shared Scholarships are restricted to pre-approved programmes at participating UK universities.

Financial support is allocated for specific degree courses only.

Recipients must commit to full-time study and cannot simultaneously enroll in additional academic programmes during their scholarship period.