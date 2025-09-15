CBSE tightens eligibility for Class 10 and 12 board exams; here’s all you need to know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a strict directive on eligibility norms for students appearing in Class 10 and 12 board examinations. The board has now linked exam eligibility to two years of classroom learning, minimum attendance, and continuous internal assessment, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reported The Times of India.

Two-year study requirement and attendance

CBSE clarified that the Class X and XII exams will be treated as two-year programmes — Classes IX–X and XI–XII, respectively. Any subject must be studied across both years. Students attempting shortcuts, such as enrolling late or skipping foundation classes, will be disqualified.

Attendance of at least 75 per cent is now mandatory, with condonation allowed only under exceptional circumstances such as medical emergencies, bereavements, or participation at the national level in sports and cultural events, supported by valid documents.

Internal assessment and subject rules

Internal assessments conducted over two years — including periodic tests, projects, and participation — are now compulsory. Students without internal assessment records will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” category.

Additionally, Class X students may opt for two extra subjects, and Class XII students for one extra subject, provided these are studied for the full two years. CBSE also warned schools against offering unapproved subjects without adequate facilities, noting that students will be ineligible for such papers.

Private candidates and enforcement

Repeat candidates can reappear as private candidates for additional subjects only if prior two-year study and attendance norms were met. CBSE said the measures target dummy candidates, non-compliant schools, and those bypassing continuous evaluation. Violations may attract disciplinary action, including disaffiliation.