Bihar STET 2025: Registration postponed, fresh dates awaited

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has postponed the registration process for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 due to technical issues. The online application, which began on September 11, 2025, and was to continue until September 19, 2025, was halted on September 13, 2025. Revised dates will soon be announced on the official portal at secondary.biharboardonline.com , reported Telegraph.

The STET 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted between October 4 and October 25, 2025. Qualified candidates will be eligible for lifetime teaching appointments in their respective categories.

Bihar STET 2025: Eligibility criteria

For Secondary level (Classes 9 and 10), candidates must hold a Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree along with graduation or postgraduation in the concerned subject with at least 50 percent marks.

Integrated courses such as Bachelor of Arts – Bachelor of Education (Integrated) (BA-BEd) or Bachelor of Science – Bachelor of Education (Integrated) (BSc-BEd) are also valid.

For Higher Secondary level, applicants must have a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject with at least 50 per cent marks, along with a BEd qualification.

Bihar STET 2025: Here’s how to register (once reopened)

Candidates may follow the steps below to register for Bihar STET, once the website has reopened.

Visit secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on Bihar STET 2025 Registration

Fill in details and complete the form

Submit and save the confirmation copy