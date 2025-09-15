15-year-old Owen Cooper from Adolescence makes history at Emmy 2025

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Owen Cooper has made Emmy Awards history by becoming the youngest male actor ever to win the award at just 15 years old.

Cooper won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie award for his role in Netflix's popular series Adolescence, making it one of the most talked-about moments of the 2025 Emmy Awards night, which took place on Sunday, September 14, 2025 [5 pm Pacific Time (PT)].

He broke the previous record held by Jharrel Jerome, who was 21 when he won his Emmy in 2019 for When They See Us.

Emotional speech wins hearts

Cooper got emotional as he walked up to accept his award. His speech touched everyone in the audience, who admired, and applauded as he talked about his journey. "A couple years back I didn't expect to be in the United States, let alone here. Tonight proves if you listen, you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life. I was nothing three years ago. I'm here now," he said.

He also gave some advice to others: "If you step out of your comfort zone, who cares if you get embarrassed? Anything can be possible."

Netflix's big hit show

In Adolescence, Cooper plays Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy who gets accused of killing a classmate. The show is based on real events about youth violence. Cooper's performance in this tough role has impressed critics and viewers alike.

The Netflix show has been a huge success, getting over 141 million views in just three months. This makes it Netflix's second-biggest hit after Wednesday.