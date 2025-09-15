128 education teaching positions up for grabs as UKSSSC announces openings

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the official notification for Assistant Teacher (LT) (Special Education Teacher) positions, according to a report by The Free Press Journal.

The announcement has been made available on the commission's official website at sssc.uk.gov.in.

The recruitment process will commence with registration opening on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, and continuing until October 7, 2025. Candidates will have an opportunity to make corrections to their applications between October 10-12, 2025, while the examination is tentatively scheduled for January 18, 2026.

Vacancy breakdown

This recruitment initiative aims to fill 128 assistant teacher positions across two regions. The available posts include Assistant Teacher LT (Special Education Teacher) roles for both Garhwal Mandal (74 positions) and Kumaon Mandal (54 positions). Selected candidates will receive a salary under the pay scale of Rs 44,900 – Rs 1,42,400 (Level-07).

Eligibility requirements

Applicants must possess a BEd degree in Special Education from a recognised university or Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) approved institute with a valid Rehabilitation Council of India- Central Rehabilitation Register (RCI CRR) number. Additionally, candidates need to complete a six-month diploma or training in Inclusive Education in Cross-Disability areas, recognised by either the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) or RCI.

Qualifying Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET)-2 or Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) -2 is compulsory for all applicants. In situations where candidates have equal scores, priority will be given to those with at least two years of Territorial Army service or holders of National Cadet Corps (NCC) 'B' or 'C' certificates.

Application fees structure

The application fee varies by category: Unreserved and OBC candidates must pay Rs 300, while Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)/Person with Disability (PwD) applicants are required to pay Rs 150. Payment methods are restricted to Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, or UPI only.