Teachers in focus as Kai launches CIRCLE at TEY 2025

The role of teachers in shaping the first years of a child’s life took centre stage yesterday, Saturday, on September 13, at the Transforming the Early Years (TEY 2025) conference, held at the Bangalore International Centre in Domlur. The event, organised by Kai Early Years to mark the launch of its new professional development movement, CIRCLE, brought together educators for a day of workshops and peer learning sessions.

The day opened with a keynote address by Dr Swati Popat Vats, President of the Early Childhood Association (ECA) of India. A long-time advocate of play-based and developmentally appropriate education, Dr Vats emphasised the formative impact of the early years and the responsibility of teachers to nurture curiosity, empathy, and resilience. She urged schools and parents to move away from rote learning and narrow measures of achievement, calling instead for classrooms that honour children’s natural rhythms of growth.

Following the keynote, participants were invited to join a range of workshops designed to deepen classroom practice across philosophies. Sessions included Reflective Teaching: Improving Practice in Response to Children’s Needs, Sensitive Periods of Development: Understanding & Supporting Rapid Growth, and Concept-Based Learning: Cultivating Deep Thinking from the Start. The workshops, led by practitioners from diverse educational backgrounds, encouraged educators to engage directly with strategies they could take back to their schools.

Teachers were also at the heart of a mid-morning tribute to teachers as part of celebrating Teachers’ Day. Organisers framed the celebration as a way to acknowledge the often unseen labour of early years educators, positioning them as central to the future of India’s human development. The session included reflections on why early years work matters and how the profession can be given greater visibility and respect.

A resource showcase, open throughout the day, gave attendees the chance to explore teaching materials, curricula, and support services. Organisers described it as an opportunity for teachers to leave not only inspired but also equipped with practical tools.

In the afternoon, the programme shifted towards peer collaboration through Professional Learning Circles. Educators gathered in smaller groups to discuss classroom challenges, share approaches, and reflect on what they had drawn from the morning’s sessions. This format underscored one of the event’s stated goals: to move beyond one-way lectures and create a space for professional dialogue and mutual growth.

Kai framed TEY 2025 as part of its broader effort to elevate the status of early years education through CIRCLE, a platform for ongoing professional development. The organisation stressed that the first six years of life are critical in shaping lifelong learning, health, and wellbeing, and that strengthening teacher practice in this stage can have a ripple effect far beyond individual classrooms.

While the conference was deliberately celebratory, the underlying message was serious: India’s future will be shaped by how it treats its youngest learners and the educators who guide them. By bringing together voices from across philosophies and contexts, TEY 2025 sought to put the spotlight firmly on those early years and on the teachers who make them count.