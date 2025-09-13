UC Berkeley hands over names of 160 students, faculty to Trump administration amid antisemitism probe

The University of California, Berkeley, confirmed on Friday, September 12, that it has provided the names of 160 faculty members, students, and staff to President Donald Trump’s administration as part of a federal investigation into alleged antisemitism on campus.

The disclosure was made to the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR), which launched an investigation several months ago into the university’s handling of complaints, reported Reuters.

UC Berkeley said the affected individuals were notified last week.

“Numerous documents were provided over recent months to OCR, including the names of individuals in those reports,” the university said in a statement.

Federal pressure and funding threats

The move comes as the Trump administration intensifies its scrutiny of US campuses, accusing them of tolerating antisemitism during pro-Palestinian protests. Trump has threatened to cut federal funding to universities that fail to address these allegations and has sought to deport foreign students involved in the demonstrations, though those efforts have faced legal obstacles.

The Office of the President of the University of California emphasised that its campuses are required to comply with state and federal oversight.

“UC is committed to protecting the privacy of our students, faculty, and staff to the greatest extent possible, while fulfilling its legal obligations,” a spokesperson said.

Broader crackdown and legal battles

The Trump administration’s actions have fuelled debates over free speech, due process, and academic freedom.