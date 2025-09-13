SSC CGL 2025 Tier-I: Chaos ensue as exams cancelled at multiple centres, fresh dates announced

The first day of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 Tier-I, held on Friday, September 12, was marred by disruptions after tests were cancelled at several centres due to technical and administrative issues.

The Commission clarified that new dates have been allotted to affected candidates, ensuring they do not lose their attempt.

The SSC CGL is one of the largest recruitment exams in the country, attracting lakhs of aspirants every year, making Friday’s cancellations a major setback.

Chaos at Gurugram centre

At M M Public School in Sector 4, Gurugram, candidates were caught off guard when they arrived to find their exam had been cancelled.

The situation quickly escalated, with angry aspirants damaging the school gate and raising slogans over alleged mismanagement, as per a report by The Times of India.

Police were called to the scene to control the crowd.

“The exam has been cancelled due to technical problems in the SSC server. While the server began functioning again after the first shift, candidates from that shift caused a disturbance and prevented the second shift examinees from entering the venue. The police were called to restore order,” said centre head Manoj Gupta, according to PTI.

A senior police officer confirmed that no formal complaints were lodged by the school management following the incident.

Centres affected in Delhi and Jammu

Apart from Gurugram, examinations at Bharti Vidya Niketan Public School in Delhi were also cancelled due to administrative reasons. Candidates from these centres will now take the exam on September 24, 25, and 26, 2025.

In Jammu, technical glitches disrupted the exam at Digital Computer Education, with the rescheduled date fixed for September 26, 2025,

SSC Chairman responds

SSC Chairman S Gopalkrishnan told a media house that the examination was successfully conducted at 227 centres, but disruptions were reported at 12 locations, added TOI.